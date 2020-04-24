ATLANTA — When customers show up to Salon Gloss in Woodstock Friday morning, they’ll see extra precautions being taken by staff.

The owner has decided to open after Governor Brian Kemp gave the greenlight for salons, barbershops and gyms to reopen on Friday.

“The doors to our business will remain open, so nobody will touch the doors. As the clients enter, they will have their temperature taken. They will have a series of questions that they need to answer,” said owner Tim Timmons.

Customers will be given a mask and gloves.

The stylists will also be wearing masks, gloves, face shields and hospital gowns.

He says they have arranged to have all the styling stations be at least 10 feet apart.

Timmons says he felt a responsibility to reopen to keep his staff working.

“There are business models that need to get back to work. If the option is there, you should do it responsibly and safely,” said Timmons.

For Laura Goddard, the owner of Laura Goddard Style in southeast Atlanta, the pandemic is personal.

“I had a family member who passed away from it,” said Goddard.

Goddard is against Governor Kemp’s decision. She plans to stay closed for now until she feels more testing has been done.

“I’m a small salon. Even with a small salon you can’t keep social distance,” Goddard said, “we’re a high-touch, high-contact profession. And we work inches away from people.”

