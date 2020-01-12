Scott County is worst in Tennessee for new coronavirus cases

The county more than doubled its total cases in November, the state health department reported.

Scott County reports the highest number of new COVID-19 cases of any county in the state as a proportion of population, the state department of health said.

The 14-day average number of new cases in Scott County is 117 new cases per day per 100,000 residents, the state said.

Compare that to Knox County at 46 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. The next-worst county in East Tennessee to Scott is Grainger, which reported 79 cases per day per 100 thousand residents.

Scott County more than doubled its total virus cases from the start to the end of November (from 422 cases to 1,119 cases Nov. 30).

In the Oneida School district, at least 1 of every 25 students and staff have already tested positive. In the Scott County district, 3.2 of every 100 students and staff are positive. That's higher than most other districts across the East Tennessee, according to data released by the Tennessee Department of Education and analyzed by 10News.