SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — Scott County Property Assessor Tony Sexton has died of COVID-19, according to officials.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said on a Facebook post that Sexton was placed on a ventilator and battled the virus at Tennova Turkey Creek for days.

Officials said that Sexton was a man with a loving and serving heart and a dedicated public servant.