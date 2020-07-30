Seven residents and two staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Smoky Mountain Children's Home

Officials said that people who tested positive have been quarantined, and that they are experiencing mild symptoms.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Officials said that seven residents and two staff members at Smoky Mountain Children's Home in Sevierville tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Walt Mauldin, the organization's executive director, said that the people who tested positive have been quarantined and are experiencing mild symptoms. He also said in a press release that the organization's campus has been closed to visitors since early March.

Smoky Mountain Children's Home is a private, faith-based nonprofit organization providing foster care for children. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, they postponed all of their volunteer workgroups, campus tours and activities until further notice.

Officials said that they were working on teleconferencing systems for parents and visitors. Faith services are also being livestreamed, instead of children and staff meeting for worship.