Sevier Co. 'reviewing the information' ahead of mask mandate expiration

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — With Tennessee Governor Bill Lee set to sign an executive order to continue allowing local governments to make masks mandatory, county leaders are considering options.

"I will be signing an executive order this week that continues to give local governments the authority to determine mask requirements. Adopting mask requirements at the local level has assisted with buy-in as Tennesseans adopt a new habit to protect their health and the health of our economy," Lee said in a press conference on Tuesday.