Sevier County Corrections facilities suspend visitation due to rising COVID-19 cases in county; no inmate cases reported

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals has again suspended on-site visitation at all SCSO Corrections facilities until further notice out of an abundance of caution as COVID-19 rise in the county.

Officials said neither of the two facilities are on lockdown currently, and there are no inmates with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Both corrections facilities are offering alternative opportunities with off-site visitation, tablet, phone, and kiosk access for inmates to maintain communication with their family and friends, according to officials.

All volunteer ministries conducted at any SCSO Corrections facilities have been suspended until further notice, according to SCSO.

Officials said they are taking extra precautions to protect the health and safety of inmates and staff through deep cleaning. Sick employees are being asked to stay home until they are cleared by medical professionals.

Corrections staff members have been issued and are using the necessary PPE to be used, and all inmates in both facilities have been issued a face mask, according to officials.