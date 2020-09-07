Sevier County Corrections facilities suspend visitation due to rising COVID-19 cases in county; no inmate cases reported

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals has again suspended on-site visitation at all SCSO Corrections facilities until further notice out of an abundance of caution as COVID-19 rise in the county.
Officials said neither of the two facilities are on lockdown currently, and there are no inmates with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Both corrections facilities are offering alternative opportunities with off-site visitation, tablet, phone, and kiosk access for inmates to maintain communication with their family and friends, according to officials.
All volunteer ministries conducted at any SCSO Corrections facilities have been suspended until further notice, according to SCSO.
Officials said they are taking extra precautions to protect the health and safety of inmates and staff through deep cleaning. Sick employees are being asked to stay home until they are cleared by medical professionals.
Corrections staff members have been issued and are using the necessary PPE to be used, and all inmates in both facilities have been issued a face mask, according to officials.
Officials said medical staff at both Corrections facilities are completing medical prescreening procedures of all incoming arrestees and officers before they are allowed to enter any of the facilities. During the prescreening process, Corrections officials said they are taking the appropriate pre-planned measures to isolate any inmate who exhibits the symptoms and signs of COVID-19 to ensure the rest of the inmate population will not be exposed.
