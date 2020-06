SEVIER COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE 06-23-20 There are 464 confirmed and ... probable cases, 7,231 negative tests, 248 recoveries, 213 active cases, 15 total hospitalizations, and 3 deaths in Sevier County due to COVID-19. For more on how the state determines how the cases are counted, go to https://www.tn.gov/.../data/data-faqs.html.