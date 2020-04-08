Sheriff: 15 Blount County deputies, support personnel test positive for COVID-19

Sheriff Jim Berrong issued a statement Tuesday on Facebook.

Fifteen employees of the Blount County Sheriff's Office have tested positive for COVID-19, with five now quarantining at home, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and support personnel have the highly contagious virus, according to a statement from Sheriff Jim Berrong. The sheriff did not specify how many deputies had tested positive for the virus.

"The majority of the deputies are reporting mild, flu- and cold-like symptoms. Daily operations at the Sheriff’s Office are running efficiently, and no inmates have been affected," the sheriff's notice states Tuesday.

According to Berrong, employees are observing guidelines to control exposure and spread including a mask mandate and daily temperature checks of employees and visitors to the Blount County Justice Center on Lamar Alexander Parkway.

The sheriff said the building also undergoes routine cleanings.

"We are also continuing to shield our inmate population from exposure inside the facility. Prior to the booking process, corrections deputies take temperatures of incoming arrestees before being allowed into the facility, and they receive additional screening from our medical staff if it is warranted."

In an attempt to control potential spread, many inmates make court appearances by video appearances, a process other area jails and court systems are observing.