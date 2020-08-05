Tourist towns like Pigeon Forge are lined with small recreation businesses, like miniature golf courses, go-kart tracks, and similar attractions.

Those businesses have been closed down since March because fo the coronavirus pandemic, but they are allowed to open up on Friday across most of Tennessee.

Gov. Lee announced that guidance on Tuesday that covers small recreation businesses in all Tennessee counties except the major metro ones like Knox County that have their own guidelines.

The businesses are supposed to operate to smaller groups of less than ten people while maintaining proper social distancing.

"Such activities include but are not limited to: bowling alleys, arcades, climbing gyms, water sports, golf course driving ranges, mini-golf, shooting ranges, dance classes, and other similar activities and venues that can achieve and maintain appropriate capacity and proximity limitations. For the sake of clarification, until further notice such activities do not include venues such as dinner theaters, theaters, concert and live performance venues, racetracks, indoor children’s play areas, adult entertainment venues, amusement parks, senior centers or equivalent facilities, roller or ice skating rinks, and other activities closed to the public pursuant to executive order.

You can read all the of the guidelines here.