As the state is phasing into re-opening the economy, the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability reminds older adults that they should continue to be following strict guidelines to prevent them from being exposed to COVID-19.

Data clearly shows that older adults are at high risk of contracting the coronavirus and having deadly complications.

One of the main ways the virus spreads is through the touching of hands, followed by people touching their face, eyes, mouth, etc. which may lead to infection. Administrative staff said older adults across the state have, "demonstrated great resolve" in keeping themselves safe and healthy.

TCAD said to the family members, caretakers, and friends of older adults to be especially careful.

Everyone must remember to follow the five principles.

• Stay home if possible

• Wash your hands

• Stay 6 feet apart

• Wear a mask

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

TCAD Executive Director, Jim Shulman, said, "We need them to keep it up, even as people begin to venture out of their homes."