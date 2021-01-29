Sullivan County providing first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccines at Bristol Dragway on Friday

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will be providing the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Bristol Dragway on Friday, January 29.

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will be providing the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Bristol Dragway on Friday, January 29 beginning at 9 a.m.

The vaccinations are for Phase 1a1 and Phase 1a2 individuals, as well as those who are 70 and older. Officials report vaccines can only be given to Phase 1a1 or Phase 1a2 individuals that live or work in Sullivan County or are a resident of Tennessee, and those who are 70 and older who are residents of Tennessee.

Individuals in Phase 1a1 or Phase 1a2 should bring their work ID (name badge or a copy of letter or email with company letterhead proving employment) and those who are 70 and older should bring their driver’s license to assist with vaccine paperwork.

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will also be providing second doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday, January 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bristol Dragway.

"There are no appointments required and you will drive through in your vehicle. After entering the Dragway there will be two separate lines for first and second doses. We receive separate allotments for the first and second doses and will have sufficient vaccines for our second doses. These are reserved for those who received their vaccine from Sullivan County Regional Health Department. It is not necessary to arrive extremely early for second doses."

Second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be given at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium through February 5, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is required.

Officials say due to allotment for second dose vaccines, the health department cannot provide second doses to anyone who did not receive their first dose vaccine from Sullivan County Regional Health Department at the Bristol Dragway, Kingsport Civic Auditorium, or the Blountville Health Department.