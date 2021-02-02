Summit Medical Group to offer monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment will now be offered at Summit Medical Group primary care offices and walk-in clinics.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — The Summit Medical Group has announced that they will provide Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.

The treatment will now be available to primary care patients at Summit Medical Group physicians' offices in East Tennessee, as well as Summit Express Clinics in Knoxville.

Regeneron was granted Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19.

Clinical trials indicate that most of the treatments work most effectively for non-hospitalized patients in the early stages of COVID-19, according to The Summit Medical Group.

Healthcare professionals currently administer the treatment through an IV.