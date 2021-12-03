Sweetwater Hospital Association to host first-come, first-serve vaccination clinic on Saturday

The clinic will only give vaccines to people who are eligible. No appointment is necessary to receive one.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Sweetwater Hospital Association will host a first-come, first-serve COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday.

Officials said they received a large amount of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines and will give them out during the clinic. The vaccine is effective after one-dose, so participants will not need to make a second appointment for another dose.

People will not need an appointment to receive a vaccine. Officials said they will offer doses to anyone who is eligible under Tennessee's Phase 1c and previous phases, as well as anyone who is 65 years old and over.

The clinic will be held at Sweetwater High School, from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. It will be held in a drive-through format, and people should print off a consent form from the association's website and fill it out before arriving so they can give it to SHA staff.