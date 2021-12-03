Sweetwater Hospital Association to host first-come, first-serve vaccination clinic on Saturday

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Sweetwater Hospital Association will host a first-come, first-serve COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday.
Officials said they received a large amount of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines and will give them out during the clinic. The vaccine is effective after one-dose, so participants will not need to make a second appointment for another dose.
People will not need an appointment to receive a vaccine. Officials said they will offer doses to anyone who is eligible under Tennessee's Phase 1c and previous phases, as well as anyone who is 65 years old and over.
The clinic will be held at Sweetwater High School, from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. It will be held in a drive-through format, and people should print off a consent form from the association's website and fill it out before arriving so they can give it to SHA staff.
People should also bring a valid driver's license or state I.D. They can also bring an insurance card, but it is not required. Organizers reminded people that they need to wait at least 2 weeks to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they got any other vaccine. Participants must also wait at least 90 days after receiving a dose of the monoclonal antibody treatment to get the vaccine.