Crime statistics for the first three months of the year give a hint of the impact the onset of COVID-19 has had across the state of Tennessee, according to the TBI.

The agency compared January-March 2019 figures with January-March 2020 figures. Early March 2020 marked the appearance of the virus in the state; positive test results steadily rose in March and continue in April.

The data was gathered through TBI’s Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System. It compiles incidents submitted by the state’s law enforcement agencies.

Some highlights from the data, presumably reflecting statewide orders that took effect for Tennesseans to go home and stay here:

*Reported home burglaries went down about 20 percent while those reported in many public places increased, including convenience stores (up more than 15 percent year-to-year), liquor stores (up approximately 53 percent), and department/discount stores (up more than 15 percent), according to the TBI.

*"Crimes reported as having a domestic violence nexus decreased by approximately 4 percent comparing the same time periods."

*The combined number of reported thefts and crimes considered violent in nature went down by more than 5 percent. However, the number of those crimes involving a firearm increased by more than 3 percent, according to TBI.

TBI Director David Rausch, the former Knoxville Police Department chief, said he appreciated local departments making the information available.

"This snapshot helps all stakeholders have a better idea of how the pandemic has impacted public safety," Rausch said in a news release. "I join all of my law enforcement colleagues in reminding the public all of our agencies are here to help during this, and every, emergency.”