TDH: Counties can move into COVID-19 vaccine phases at their own pace

Tennessee health leaders said that the goal has always been to get vaccines into as many arms as possible.

TENNESSEE, USA — After state health leaders announced more people will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as Tennessee moves into Phase 2, they also said that counties will be able to distribute the vaccine at their own pace.

The Tennessee Department of Health said Friday that counties can start moving into COVID-19 vaccine phases as their supply of vaccines allows. If a county has a large enough supply, health leaders said that they can move into the next phase and give more people shots.

The statement from TDH is available below:

As Tennessee continues working to protect those most at risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19 and provide vaccinations as quickly as possible, counties may progress through each of the phases as vaccine supply allows.

Officials also said they will host a media briefing on Monday to discuss the next steps in the state's vaccination plan and give updates about their response to the pandemic.