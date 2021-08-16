Tennessee Department of Health offering third dose of mRNA vaccine to immunocompromised people

CDC approved an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) is offering an additional COVID-19 shot for moderate to severe immunocompromised people following recent guidance from the FDA and CDC.

On August 13, the CDC accepted ACIP recommendations for an additional dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, a press release stated.

It includes approval for a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (approved for individuals age 12 years and above) and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (approved for individuals age 18 years and above).

The recommendation from the CDC does not include approval for an additional dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, officials said.

Tennesseans are encouraged to talk with their health care provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate.

According to the CDC’s recommendations, these are some of the individuals who should get the third dose:

Anyone receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Anyone who has received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Anyone who has received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Anyone with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Individuals with advanced or untreated HIV infection

Anyone in active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Local health departments across the state will soon be administering the additional dose option with no appointment necessary, TDH said.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines or to schedule an appointment click here.