TDHS: Deadline to apply for pandemic food assistance extended to July 27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Families who need help feeding children can now apply for pandemic food assistance until July 27, 4:30 p.m. central time. This is the second time the Tennessee Department of Human Services extended the deadline.

Officials said the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT program, is designed to replace meals lost during the months of March, April and May due to COVID-19 school closures. It gives parents of eligible children $5.70 in food benefits per child for each day the child qualifies.

Children must receive free or reduced meals at school, or attend a "Community Eligibility Provision" school to be eligible for the program. However, families who receive SNAP or TANF benefits do not need to apply, since P-EBT benefits are automatically applied to their EBT cards.

Families who don't receive SNAP or TANF benefits will receive a P-EBT card in the mail after being approved, which can be used to buy food at any organization that accepts EBT. They can also buy food online through Amazon and Walmart.

Officials said that more than 70,000 children will be approved for P-EBT benefits over the coming week. Around 380,000 children across Tennessee have already received benefits from the program.

“We extended the application deadline a second time to ensure every family who qualifies for these benefits is aware of the opportunity and has plenty of time to apply," TDHS Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes said. "Providing parents and children with the resources they need now will help build a thriving Tennessee when the COVID-19 pandemic ends.”