Tennessee around 32.5% fully vaccinated against COVID-19, below national average

Knox County was almost 40% fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee was below national COVID-19 vaccination rates as of Tuesday.

Only 32.5% of people were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state, below the national average of nearly half of all American adults. State health leaders reported a total of 861,313 cases reported in the state since the start of the pandemic. They also reported 12,400 deaths.

Knox County was outpacing the state in vaccination rates, with almost 40% of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 45% of people in the county also received more than one dose of the vaccine.