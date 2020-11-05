NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee has announced that the head of Tennessee’s COVID-19 team will step down at the end of the month to take a job with a university in South Carolina.

Lee’s office announced Friday that Stuart McWhorter is leaving the Unified-Command Group to accept a senior advisory role at Clemson University.

McWhorter has only overseen the COVID-19 team since late March. He stepped down as the Department of Finance and Administration commissioner to take over the new position.

A replacement for McWhorter has not been named.

This story was originally reported by the Associated Press.

