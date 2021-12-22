Tennessee sued for not releasing COVID report by contractor

At question is that Lee's administration's claim that the records can remain secret because they were part of officials' decision-making process.

TENNESSEE, USA — The state of Tennessee is facing a lawsuit for denying public access to a consulting firm's report recommending how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Public Citizen Litigation Group helped file the lawsuit last week against the state’s Department of Human Resources over its decision to deny a public records request for the document prepared by McKinsey & Co.

The consulting firm undertook the report at the request of Gov. Bill Lee’s administration.