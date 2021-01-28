Tennessee Dept. of Health expands COVID-19 vaccination access in rural areas

More people in rural areas will have the chance to get vaccinated for COVID-19 soon, as the Tennessee Department of Health expands access to the vaccine.
Officials said that they are partnering with pharmacies and community health clinics to add more than 100 new vaccination sites across Tennessee. They include 24 federally qualified health centers and rural health clinics, 64 local pharmacies and 20 chain pharmacies.
A list of new sites in East Tennessee is available below:
- Munsey Pharmacy: 106 Administration Road, Oak Ridge
- The Prescription Shop: 614 A Highway 76, White House
- Broadway and Main: 136 East Broadway, Newport
- Okie's Pharmacy II: 1050 Rutledge Pike, Blaine
- Corley's Pharmacy Solutions: 1000 Monarch Pointe, Greeneville
- Greene County Drug Store: 906 Tusculum Blvd., Suite 2, Greeneville
- Ferry Pharmacy, Inc.: 1004 Snapps Ferry Road, Greeneville
- Crescent Center Drugs: 228 North Fairmont Avenue, Morristown
- Walmart: 4331 West Andrew Johnson Highway, Morristown
- Preferred Pharmacy Tellico Greens: 101 Cheeyo Way, Suite A, Loudon
- Rocky Top Pharmacy: 702 Grove Street, Loudon
- Vistara Pharmacy: 460 Medical Park Drive, Suite 1010, Lenoir City
- Genoa Healthcare: 1805 Ingleside Avenue, Athens
- Todd's Discount Drugs: 347 East Main Street, Adamsville
- Vonore Drug Family Wellness: 1121 Highway 411, Vonore
- Wil-Sav Drugs: 800 New Highway 68, Sweetwater
- Morgan County Medical Center: 224 Old Mill Road, Wartburg
- Preferred Pharmacy: 1024 Middle Creek Road, Sevierville
- Blaine Health Center: 880 Rutledge Pike, Blaine
- Cherokee Health Systems: 1285 Highway 11 West, Bean Station
- Cherokee Health Systems, Talbott: 6350 West Andrew Johnson Highway, Talbott
- Cherokee Health Systems: 501 Adesa Boulevard, Lenoir City
- Cherokee Health Systems, Englewood: 3360 Highway 41 North, Englewood
“These pharmacies and clinics are easily accessible to Tennesseans who have barriers to receiving health care, like lack of transportation or health insurance,” said Lisa Piercey, the Tennessee Health Commissioner. “We’re bringing COVID-19 vaccines to familiar and convenient locations for residents of these communities to receive their vaccinations.”
Health leaders said that despite the new sites, vaccine supplies remain limited. Availability of vaccines varies by county and provider, officials said. However, they are expected to receive COVID-19 vaccines this week and will handle how they schedule appointments.