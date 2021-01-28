Tennessee Dept. of Health expands COVID-19 vaccination access in rural areas

The Tennessee Department of Health is partnering with pharmacies and community health clinics, adding more than 100 vaccination sites.

More people in rural areas will have the chance to get vaccinated for COVID-19 soon, as the Tennessee Department of Health expands access to the vaccine.

Officials said that they are partnering with pharmacies and community health clinics to add more than 100 new vaccination sites across Tennessee. They include 24 federally qualified health centers and rural health clinics, 64 local pharmacies and 20 chain pharmacies.

A list of new sites in East Tennessee is available below:

Munsey Pharmacy: 106 Administration Road, Oak Ridge

The Prescription Shop: 614 A Highway 76, White House

Broadway and Main: 136 East Broadway, Newport

Okie's Pharmacy II: 1050 Rutledge Pike, Blaine

Corley's Pharmacy Solutions: 1000 Monarch Pointe, Greeneville

Greene County Drug Store: 906 Tusculum Blvd., Suite 2, Greeneville

Ferry Pharmacy, Inc.: 1004 Snapps Ferry Road, Greeneville

Crescent Center Drugs: 228 North Fairmont Avenue, Morristown

Walmart: 4331 West Andrew Johnson Highway, Morristown

Preferred Pharmacy Tellico Greens: 101 Cheeyo Way, Suite A, Loudon

Rocky Top Pharmacy: 702 Grove Street, Loudon

Vistara Pharmacy: 460 Medical Park Drive, Suite 1010, Lenoir City

Genoa Healthcare: 1805 Ingleside Avenue, Athens

Todd's Discount Drugs: 347 East Main Street, Adamsville

Vonore Drug Family Wellness: 1121 Highway 411, Vonore

Wil-Sav Drugs: 800 New Highway 68, Sweetwater

Morgan County Medical Center: 224 Old Mill Road, Wartburg

Preferred Pharmacy: 1024 Middle Creek Road, Sevierville

Blaine Health Center: 880 Rutledge Pike, Blaine

Cherokee Health Systems: 1285 Highway 11 West, Bean Station

Cherokee Health Systems, Talbott: 6350 West Andrew Johnson Highway, Talbott

Cherokee Health Systems: 501 Adesa Boulevard, Lenoir City

Cherokee Health Systems, Englewood: 3360 Highway 41 North, Englewood

“These pharmacies and clinics are easily accessible to Tennesseans who have barriers to receiving health care, like lack of transportation or health insurance,” said Lisa Piercey, the Tennessee Health Commissioner. “We’re bringing COVID-19 vaccines to familiar and convenient locations for residents of these communities to receive their vaccinations.”