Tennessee doctors: Make masks mandatory, enforce rules

The doctors criticized Gov. Lee for not doing enough to protect citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A group of critical care physicians is calling on Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to do more to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

In a Monday news conference, Dr. Aaron Milstone, a pulmonologist currently treating COVID-19 patients, suggested the governor needs to do three things to bring Tennessee’s surging case numbers down.

First, Lee needs to require people to wear masks in public and enforce it.

"When people refuse to wear masks it doesn’t protect their liberty — this selfishness is a threat to the liberty of everyone else. When people ignore speed limits and drive recklessly they are fined because they are endangering others. When people are drunk driving, they are fined, because they are endangering others. In this health crisis not wearing a mask and not staying apart endangers the lives of countless others and prolongs this health crisis," said Milstone.

The doctors also want Lee to make businesses abide by the Tennessee Pledge enforceable, protecting their employees and customers by following safety guidelines and investigating complaints against those who don't.

The doctors also want Lee to give cities more authority to make rules that protect their citizens.