Tennessee Department of Health gives year-end COVID update, announces changes in 2022

TDH anticipates changes to national COVID-19 reporting standards in early 2022 and has reconciled data to comply with upcoming standards.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Health released its year-end COVID-19 data along with its plans of improvements and priorities.

“Year-end data reconciliation is an important step to ensure the public has an accurate view of how COVID-19 has affected our state this year and also identify areas where the department can improve services,” said TDH Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Data reporting for COVID-19 is unique, as it is the only infectious disease where real-time progression is tracked from positive test to death, compared to typical monthly or annual reports.”

TDH said it anticipates changes to national COVID-19 reporting standards in early 2022 based on recommendations from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists and has reconciled data to comply with upcoming standards. This data update will be completed the week of January 4.

“This enhanced review is a valuable process, and I’ve encouraged my colleagues in other states to do the same,” Piercey said. “Trust in public health data is key to our response and data accuracy is a top priority for TDH.”

TDH shared some key COVID-19 data points for 2021:

Total tests processed this year: 5,394,058

Total cases reported this year: 762,964

Total vaccines administered this year: 8,280,246

The TDH Office of State Chief Medical Examiner updated the outstanding death certificates with COVID-19 as an underlying cause of death, bringing COVID-19 fatalities spanning spring 2020-December 2021 to 20,644.

THD said the lag in death reporting data can be contributed to many factors including the manual process most providers and facilities undertake, the increase in at-home deaths (both COVID-related and not), and the strain on the public health infrastructure during case surges.

On average, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that approximately 75% of mortality data is complete by eight weeks, given the time it takes to determine the cause of death in some cases.

“COVID-19 death certificate processing is complex, and the department is committed to continuously improving information flow,” Piercey said. “As we continue to analyze Tennessee death data, we have seen a year-over-year increase in COVID deaths occurring at home. This is a trend we will further examine and assess how the department can respond.”

TDH said it is also pursuing process improvements for COVID-19 death reporting to ensure data accuracy, including automation and additional verification around the cause of death.

Providers in Tennessee received a memo encouraging electronic reporting and emphasizing best practices for data submission to the department, to improve the timely reporting of death data.

In 2022, COVID-19 data will be reported on a weekly basis consistent with other infectious diseases, according to the department.

TDH said that it will continue to support COVID-19 vaccine distribution across all 95 counties and support access to approved treatments. TDH will also resume full-time attention to ongoing, traditional public health priorities, including: