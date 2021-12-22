'Omicron is here and here in a big way' | Tennessee's top doc provides update on new COVID-19 variant

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey estimates 80% of the coronavirus cases in the state are of the new Omicron variant.

The CDC said Omicron spreads more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, and people, regardless of vaccination status or whether they show symptoms can spread this variant.

Piercey said breakthrough cases, infections for people who are fully vaccinated, will be more common with the new variant, but said vaccines are effective against Omicron in protecting against severe illness and death.

"Vaccination is absolutely the best way to protect yourself," Piercey said. "Booster shots are the best protection we have."

The Omicron variant is affecting how effective monoclonal antibody treatments are, Piercey said. Only one of the three monoclonal antibody treatments works against the Omicron variant.

Piercey called Tennessee's supply of that monoclonal antibody treatment "extremely scarce."

On Wednesday, the FDA authorized a new Pfizer COVID treatment pill, the first oral antiviral drug intended to fight COVID. Piercey said that the drug is not yet available in Tennessee.