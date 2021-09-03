Some Tennessee inmates now qualify for COVID-19 vaccine

Prisoners that are over age 65 or have existing medical conditions that put them at a higher risk can now be vaccinated.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials say some of the state's prisoners will receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, the Department of Correction will only provide the COVID-19 shot to inmates who qualify as part of other groups the state has prioritized.

While the CDC guidelines recommended that prisoners be vaccinated for COVID-19 earlier in the rollout because they live in such close quarters Tennessee officials put inmates as a whole lower on the priority list.

Department of Correction spokesperson Dorinda Carter said Tuesday that the agency has ordered 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 980 doses of the Moderna vaccine. They will be distributed to inmates who are 65 and older or have health conditions that put them in groups already given priority status by the state.