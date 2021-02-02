Tennessee is delivering 7,000 doses of monoclonal antibodies per week, Gov. Lee says

Monoclonal antibody therapy helps prevent COVID-19 symptoms from getting severe, ensuring patients do not need to be admitted to the emergency room.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee answered questions during an event in Morristown on Friday.

The event was the cut the ribbon on a new advanced manufacturing training center. Lee said that the center would help give employees advanced skills so that they could find success in their jobs. After leaders gave speeches about the center and cut the ribbon, the governor answered questions from reporters.

There, he said that Tennessee was delivering around 7,000 monoclonal antibody treatments per week per COVID-19. The treatment is given to people who contract the coronavirus to boost their immune response and prevent severe symptoms from developing.

Health leaders said that they hope the treatment could prevent people from having to be admitted to a hospital. By intervening early on after they are diagnosed, health care workers said the treatment can prevent symptoms from worsening and keep people out of ICUs, helping ensure hospitals have room to treat other patients.

Seven states have accounted for 70% of orders for the therapy, according to reports. They are Florida, Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana.

However, Kentucky leaders recently said that the state may not have enough of a supply to meet the rising demand for monoclonal antibody therapies.

In East Tennessee, the Summit Medical Group and the University of Tennessee Medical Center said they were providing monoclonal antibody therapies to eligible people.

Officials at UTMC said in late August that they could treat up to 40 patients a day, as long as they are eligible. Patients must be considered to be at high risk for COVID-19.

People are considered to be high risk if they:

Are 65 years and older

Have underlying conditions, such as diabetes or chronic heart disease

Have a compromised immune system, such as, patients with cancer and those who have undergone transplantation

You are receiving high doses of steroids or other drugs to suppress your immune system

Hilton said that the medical center gets many referrals for the treatment. Providers can refer patients online.