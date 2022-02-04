Gov. Lee announces Tennessee joins lawsuit over CMS vaccine mandate

Gov. Bill Lee announced that Tennessee joined 15 other states on the lawsuit on vaccine requirements for healthcare workers.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee governor announced that the state had joined a lawsuit over the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccine mandate.

On Twitter, said they are "renewing a challenge to the CMS vaccine mandate in court so Tennessee health care workers have the right to private health care decisions."

We are renewing a challenge to the CMS vaccine mandate in court so Tennessee health care workers have the right to private health care decisions. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) February 4, 2022