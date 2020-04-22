Across Tennessee, graduates are missing out on walking across the stage during their graduation ceremony to get that hard-earned degree and to thank all of those that helped get them there.

For its “Moment to Shine” initiative, the Tennessee Education Lottery wants to engage the Class of 2020 and help them share on a bigger stage a special graduation message or a “thank you” to their loved ones, friends or teachers.

If you are a graduating senior, you can visit the Tennessee Lottery Facebook page and upload a video message. The Tennessee Lottery will compile these messages to share on its social channels.

Since the Tennessee Lottery started, nearly 1.5 million Lottery-funded scholarships and grants have been awarded to students across Tennessee.