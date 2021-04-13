Tennessee pauses Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine administration after reports of rare clotting

The CDC and FDA are investigating clots in six women days after they were vaccinated out of nearly 7 million doses administered.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health said the state will join others across the U.S. in pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following six reports of clotting in women days after they received it.

Several states have chosen to put a pause on the single-dose vaccine at the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration Tuesday following reports of serious adverse reactions.

The agencies are investigating rare and unusual clots, saying the six cases out of nearly 7 million doses occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination in women between the ages of 18 and 48. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain, and there was one death reported.

NEWS: I spoke with a 29-year old woman in Nashville, TN who is battling a severe reaction after getting the J&J vaccine. She initially had normal symptoms, then about a week later went to the ER for fever, uncontrollable shaking, trouble breathing, bruises & clots in her legs. — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) April 13, 2021

"While the reports of serious adverse events after the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are rare, six cases out of nearly 7 million doses administered, TDH is taking necessary precautions and is coordinating with our vaccine providers that may have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in supply to ensure those in our state who are seeking a vaccine have access to vaccines manufactured by Pfizer or Moderna," the TDH said.

The department said supply of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines continues to exceed demand, and said it does not anticipate the shift to impact vaccination efforts. The state is working with providers who may have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to ensure they have access to the other two in the meantime.