"I'm fighting for football on Saturday": Tennessee promoting masks across state with new ad campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee is hoping to get more Tennesseans to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and is launching a new advertising campaign that will run across all media.

The new campaign called "Face It. Masks Fight COVID-19" will run on cable television, digital, print and billboards across the state.

The ad features the "faces of fighters" in Tennessee, including teachers, business owners, families, and one face who looks very familiar behind the mask: Tennessee football's star OL Trey Smith.

"I'm fighting for football on Saturday," he said.

“Wearing a face covering when in public is a simple but effective way for us to each do our part and help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Lee said. “I wear a mask every day at the office, when Maria and I are out in public and especially when I visit my 87 year old mother. It’s a personal choice for Tennesseans, but it’s one that could very well save lives and allow our economy to get fully back on track.”