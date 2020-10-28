Tennessee seeing alarming spike in COVID-19 spread, hospitalizations and deaths, per White House task force

Tennessee is now reporting the ninth-highest rate of new cases in the entire country, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force's latest report to the governor.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The COVID-19 pandemic is worsening in virtually every aspect across Tennessee, according to the latest weekly report the White House Coronavirus Task Force provided to Governor Bill Lee.

The majority of Tennessee's 95 counties are now in the "red zone" as new cases, positivity rates, deaths, and hospitalizations climb.

98% of all counties in Tennessee have moderate or high levels of community transmission, with 74% seeing high levels.

During the week of October 12, 22% of nursing homes in the state had at least one new resident COVID-19 case, and 35% had at least one new case involving a staff member. 9% of nursing homes had at least one new resident death from COVID-19.

Tennessee's rate of new cases was 264 per 100,000 people -- nearly twice the current national average of 133 per 100,000. This rate increased by 44% compared to the previous week.

The 7-day positivity rate rose by 1.5% from the previous week. COVID-19 testing per 100,0000 people also appears to be down based on the most complete data from mid-October.

COVID-19 deaths increased by 43% from the previous week to 205 new deaths, a rate of 3 per 100,000. For comparison, the previous week's report from October 18 showed Tennessee's new deaths at 144, a rate of 2.1 per 100,000.

An average of 205 patients with confirmed COVID infections and another 146 with suspected infections were admitted each day to hospitals in Tennessee.

"All indicators of community spread are increasing, including percent of nursing homes with positive staff members and residents, and community spread is increasing hospital admissions, leading to potential resource constraints," the report said.

The task force is strongly recommending the state to increase its mitigation efforts again to curb further community spread.

"Mitigation efforts must be increased to control community spread to include mask wearing, physical distancing, hand hygiene, and avoiding crowds in public and specifically, social gatherings in private."

On top of community spread, it is also worried about significant increases in spread that will be caused by colder weather habits as friends and families move indoors for social gatherings. For months, disease experts and public health officials have tried to sound the alarm on this problem, as it coincides with the yearly flu season that will place greater strain on the healthcare system.

The task force is recommending that the state work with communities to limit both large and small social gatherings and encourage non-family to wear masks if they visit, as many infections are linked to asymptomatic spread at home gatherings. It said people need to be aware seemingly uninfected family members and friends may actually be infected with COVID-19, but asymptomatic.