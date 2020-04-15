Tennessee will ramp up free testing for all Tennesseans, with or without traditional COVID-19 symptoms, over the next few weekends.

“As we look to reboot our state’s economy, we must have a greater understanding of how this virus is operating in Tennessee,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “Expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity allows more Tennesseans to have improved access to testing which will empower citizens to make informed health decisions.”

With improvements to the testing process, the state's Unified-Command Group, comprised of the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), has developed a plan to get more Tennesseans tested.

“Our clinical understanding of COVID-19 is changing rapidly and we need every Tennessean who isn’t feeling well, even outside of the traditional COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty breathing, to come out and get tested,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.

Piercey said Wednesday during Lee's daily press conference that anyone who even thinks they don't feel well can come on to get a test. Sometimes people just don't feel well.

"If you think you need a test, come out and get one because we’re ready to test you," she said.

Lee and Piercey both said access to testing materials has allowed them to expand capacity.

But even if people can't go to one of the drive-thru tests during the next three weekends, they'll still be able to go to their local health departments to get a test. Knox County, for instances, has boosted access and now can do up to 90 tests a day itself. Results are back usually in 3-4 days.

Piercey said the rate of assessment is about one car for every five minutes. She said she's confident that state has enough materials to carry out the expanded testing, but she said authorities will also have to see what demand is like.

The expanded testing effort launches this weekend, April 18-19, 2020, with the Tennessee National Guard popping up 15 drive-through testing sites across the state. Drive-through testing sites will also be available during the weekends of April 25-26 and May 2-3.

A full list of sites can be found here.

The testing sites will be operated by Tennessee Department of Health nurses and Tennessee National Guard medics. They hope to get results out to those tested within 72 hours.

“Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, quickly detecting this illness, isolating if ill and practicing social distancing are the most powerful tools we have to stop the spread and help our state return to work,” said Piercey. “I encourage every Tennessean to remember: ‘when in doubt, get a test’ as we work to identify COVID-19 cases and keep our neighbors safe.”