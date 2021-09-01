Tennessee to launch online COVID-19 vaccine scheduling system

The online appointment portal hopes to end first-come, first-serve vaccinations that slowed vaccine rollouts across Tennessee.

As increasingly more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine across Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee announced a new system that may help more people get vaccinated faster.

He said that the state would create an online portal where people across the state can schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The goal is to alleviate some of the frustrations of long lines, where people may wait without guarantees of getting a shot. It is expected to launch next week.

A new tool from the State of Tennessee also allows people to find answers for some simple questions, to help people find out what phase of the rollout they will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in. People can also sign up to be contacted when your group is eligible.

On recommendations from the CDC, the state is using a phased rollout to vaccinate Tennessee residents against COVID-19. Phase one includes healthcare workers, first responders, and people over the age of 75.