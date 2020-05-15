Tennessee leaders are further relaxing business restrictions as the state continues to reopen.

The state Economic Recovery Group announced Friday is will be lifting the 50% capacity restrictions on restaurants and retail stores effective May 22.

The state will also allow large non-contact attractions to open on May 22. These include any business that can practice social distancing with strong measures to protect employees and customers, including racetracks, amusement parks, water parks, theaters, dinner theaters, museums, auditoriums and more.

Restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people remain in place for the time being. Restaurants are still being advised to follow social distancing guidelines, including keeping 6 feet between tables.

These rules do not apply to Knox, Shelby, Hamilton, Madison, Davidson, or Sullivan counties, as those are leading their own reopening efforts separate from the state.

“Tennesseans have worked incredibly hard to do their part and help slow the spread of COVID-19 so that our state can begin to reopen. Thanks to their continued efforts, we’re able to allow restaurants and retail businesses to operate at greater capacity and large attractions to open in a safe and thoughtful way,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Our state continues to see downward trends in case growth and meets the White House criteria for a phased reopening. This progress has been hard-won, and we can build upon it by reopening while also maintaining common-sense safety measures like mask-wearing and good hygiene. By taking the Tennessee Pledge, our businesses can reopen in a way that protects the health of their customers and employees, and protects the livelihoods of hard-working Tennesseans."

Lee said Tennessee has met White House state guidelines for phased reopening, including having a downward trajectory of COVID or influenza-like illnesses reported in a 14-day period and a downward trajectory of cases.

The state said hospital capacity remains sufficient to meet the needs of patients as the state meets testing goals of 2% of the population per month.

