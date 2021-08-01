"We can't control the supply" | 215K have received COVID-19 vaccine as thousands wait for their turn

Tennessee health officials order the maximum amount of vaccine available to them, but supplies are still very limited

TENNESSEE, USA — More than 215,000 Tennesseans have received at least one round of the COVID-19 vaccine, but limited supply is hampering efforts to get vaccines to more people.

Tennessee is using a phased rollout plan of the vaccine, based on guidance from the CDC. Healthcare workers, first responders, and people over the age of 75 are currently eligible for the vaccine.

But there just isn't enough yet, according to Gov. Bill Lee.

"Biggest barrier is limited supply as companies work overtime, and we are working overtime when they come into our door. Our folks are working and partnering across the state to make sure that gets done," said Lee in a call on Friday with reporters across the state.

About three percent of Tennesseans have been vaccinated so far. That number is higher in some counties.

"We can’t control the supply. We order every single dose that is made available to use as soon as available. The goal is to get it in an arm as soon as it gets to the state," said Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee's Health Commissioner.

Piercey said the vaccines ship on Monday and usually arrive on Tuesday. They are then distributed to hospitals or health departments across the state for distribution. More than 96,000 doses have been allocated to CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

The state can usually order more vaccine on Thursdays, when Piercey said officials always order the maximum amount available to them. They usually find out over the weekend how much the state will receive in its next shipment.

There has been criticism about the rollout, which is managed by the regional health departments for most counties. Knox County is an exception because it manages its own health department.

In some counties, vaccines were given on a first-come, first-served basis, which resulted in long lines and frustrating waits for some of the state's most vulnerable people.

Other counties used an appointment-only system, a phone system that was quickly overwhelmed by calls and nearly impossible to get an answer.

That process will soon be improved and expanded for the counties managed by the regional health departments. The state will launch an online scheduling portal next week where people can log in to register for an appointment or to get on a waiting list.

"It's a sign of being flexible and adjusting on the fly. Never undertaken something this massive. So there are going to be lessons learned along the way," Piercey said.

State health officials continue to meet daily to talk about what adjustments need to be made to get as many Tennesseans vaccinated as possible..