Tennessee will allow fairs, parades and other large events to happen in most counties

Events like fairs, festivals, expos and parades will be allowed to happen while following social distancing.

Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Economic Recovery Group announced Thursday it will allow larger community events to happen as it updates social distancing guidance for 89 of the 95 counties.

The new rules do not apply to Knox, Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton or Sullivan Counties, as they are following county-specific reopening plans.

The new guidance issued Thursday added new recommendations for large community events. Events like fairs, festivals, expos and parades will be allowed to happen while following social distancing.

The guidance also adds new recommendations to mitigate COVID-19 transmission.

“Thanks to the continued hard work of Tennesseans and business owners operating responsibly, we’re able to further reopen our state’s economy,” said Gov. Lee. “These new guidelines provide useful information so that we can enjoy the events that connect us to our neighbors and communities, and allow businesses to operate in a way that protects the wellbeing of their customers and employees.”

The news came as Gatlinburg announced plans to move forward with most of its Fourth of July festivities this year, excluding the Midnight Parade.

The updated guidance for close contact services, exercise facilities and recreation activities now focuses on social distancing measures rather than strict capacity limits. In addition, the guidelines for close contact businesses also provide guidance for resuming certain services that require the removal of face-coverings.

Large events like fairs will be asked to implement measures to encourage social distancing, reduce occupancy and crowd density and encourage the use of cloth face coverings.