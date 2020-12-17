Tennova & Covenant hospitals receive first COVID-19 vaccine shipments

The vaccines will be given to frontline workers at several East Tennessee hospitals operated by Tennova and Covenant Health.

East Tennessee hospitals received the first shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday and are making plans to get high-risk staff members vaccinated.

Covenant Health

Covenant said in a press release that it will offer it to employees that are at the highest risk of exposure to COVID-19. The vaccine is voluntary for all staff members.

The vaccine will be available to employees at all Covenant Health acute care facilities, along with home health employees and those who work in long-term care facilities including:

Claiborne Medical Center in Tazewell

Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville

Fort Loudoun Medical Center in Lenoir City

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville

LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville

Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge

Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System in Morristown

Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville

Roane Medical Center in Harriman

Covenant anticipates receiving more vaccine doses in the future in will expand distribution to other staff members.

Tennova

"It is a very exciting day for the doctors, nurses and other team members at Tennova Healthcare!" said Ann Metz, spokesperson for Tennova in an email to the media.

Metz said the first shipment of 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine was delivered at North Knoxville Medical Center on Thursday morning.

Tennova plans to start administering the vaccines to its frontline workers on Friday morning. Tennova employs approximately 4,000 team members across East Tennessee at several hospitals, including:

North Knoxville Medical Center

Turkey Creek Medical Center

Jefferson Memorial Hospital

LaFollette Medical Center

Newport Medical Center.

UT Medical Center

UT also received it's first vaccine doses on Thursday morning. It will prioritize the workers in the hospital's COVID-19 unit, including doctors, nurses, and non-medical support staff.