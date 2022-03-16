Federal COVID-19 test-to-treat program arrives in some East Tennessee grocery stores

Kroger announced they would start the program at some locations in the area, helping people quickly find treatment if they test positive for COVID-19.

POWELL, Tenn. — Kroger announced that some locations in Tennessee with a "Little Clinic" would implement a federal "Test to Treat" program to help people quickly get tested and find treatment for COVID-19.

"People can get tested at a pharmacy and if they prove positive, receive the antiviral pills on the spot, at no cost," said President Biden at his State of the Union, describing the program.

However, a medical provider would need to determine the patient is a good candidate for those antiviral pills and prescribe them. The pills are designed to stop the coronavirus from replicating once a person is infected.

"The antiviral medications are designed to keep your illness mild, and not let it evolve into something more serious," said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventative health at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "Test, treat, give them the treatment right away. That will reduce their chances of getting a severe infection."

Dr. Schaffner said the kinds of antiviral pills in the program are not intended for everybody. He said patients with a higher chance of severe illness from COVID-19 such as people with underlying illnesses, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes and those who are immunocompromised are the best candidates for antiviral treatments.

He said for those who are immunocompromised, the vaccine and antiviral drugs are a good combination. In East Tennessee right now, two oral antiviral treatments are available, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The first is Molnupiravir, made by Merck. Dr. Schaffner said data shows it's about 50% effective at preventing severe illness.

The second is Paxlovid, made by Pfizer. Dr. Schaffner said early studies show it's about 90% effective at preventing severe illness.

Regardless of the efficacy, Dr. Schaffner said people should take whichever drug is available to them first. Even with the effective antiviral treatments, Dr. Schaffner said preventing severe COVID-19 with vaccines is still the best way to go.