White House task force sends dire warning, strong recommendations for controlling COVID-19 spread across TN

The White House Taskforce sent strong recommendations to Gov. Bill Lee on how to control COVID-19 as the virus spreads rapidly across the state

TENNESSEE, USA — "Masks are absolutely fundamental to get control of this virus," said Dr. William Schaffner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

In a letter sent to the governor's office, the White House Coronavirus Task Force said: "A statewide mask mandate must be implemented to stop the increasing spread among residents in rural and urban areas of Tennessee."

Governor Bill Lee extended the mask mandate order allowing county officials to set the regulations for their areas until the end of the year.

Republican colleagues of the governor weren't sure what he was waiting on.

"Why hasn't the Governor done it, and I don't know. I totally support the mask. I believe they're effective," Sen. Dr. Richard Briggs (R – Knoxville) said.

Some doctors believe leaving it up to the counties isn't enough.

"We need strong statewide at least leadership, Everyone who leaves there home early in the morning to go to work or go to school or go shopping, or whatever should be masked," Schaffner said.

These strong recommendations come as Tennessee now ranks in the top 5 of deaths per 100,000. Briggs believes there is a fix.