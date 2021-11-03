Tire company Bridgestone offers employees $100 to vaccinate

The company says it's providing the payments to make it easier for employees to get vaccinated but isn't requiring they be vaccinated.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bridgestone is joining a group of large companies offering to pay employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The tire company announced Wednesday that it's offering its 33,000 U.S. employees $100 each for getting the shots.

The company is also exploring the possibility of similar programs for employees in Canada and Latin America.

Bridgestone has its Americas headquarters in Nashville with employees spread around the country at its tire and retread manufacturing facilities, research and development centers, and 2,200 company-owned tire and automotive service centers.