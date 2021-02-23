TN Dept. of Health announces it will soon end state's COVID-19 visitation restrictions at nursing homes

TDH said long-term care facilities can still implement their own restrictions, but that nearly all nursing home residents across the state have been vaccinated.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health on Monday announced it will soon end state COVID-19 visitation restrictions at nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the state that have been in place in various forms since the start of the pandemic.

TDH Commission Dr. Lisa Piercey said during the state's Monday briefing that the state is nearly finished with fully vaccinating 100% of people living in nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the state. Piercey said roughly 25% of people living in long-term care facilities remain who are still awaiting their second dose of the vaccine.

At the current schedule, she said they expect to deliver the remaining second doses to residents of LTCFs by Sunday, February 28. Once that happens, Piercey said the state can relax its visitation restrictions to nursing homes and LTCFs -- effectively ending them.

This will not necessarily mean all facilities will allow visitors come Sunday, though. Piercey said facility owners can still choose to restrict visitors and keep company guidelines in place to keep their residents safe.

Currently, facilities with no cases in the past 14 days are eligible for visitation, according to the guidelines from the Office of Health Licensure and Regulation. In the early months of the pandemic -- facilities were locked down to the public from any outside visitors in an effort to protect the most vulnerable from infection.

TDH said it will announce more information about the new guidance later this week.

According to the state's data on nursing homes and long-term care facilities, new positive COVID-19 clusters have fallen and become more sporadic inside nursing homes and LTCFs among residents and staff. Most facilities across the state are reporting it's been at least two weeks since it detected a positive COVID-19 case.

Vaccine distribution for those facilities began at the end of December.