TN Dept. of Health warning Tennesseans to beware vaccine scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health is warning people to beware vaccine scams preying on people desperate to receive them as appointments fill up and supply continues to be limited across the state.

The department is particularly concerned about seniors falling prey to scams, urging those with older loved ones to talk to them about how to not become a victim of scammers peddling false promises of a vaccine or expedited access.

Here are tips to protect yourself:

Never pay out of pocket for a COVID-19 vaccine. For nearly everyone, it will be free. Some providers can charge administration fees, but these should be covered through insurance or federal relief funds for uninsured patients.

Vaccines will never be solicited door-to-door. They will almost always be administered in an official setting, such as a hospital, clinic, or pharmacy.

Do not pay if someone offers to give you early access to the vaccine. It is a scam, because the vaccine rollout is set by Tennessee and strictly follows the phased rollout plan.

Never pay to put yourself on a vaccine priority list. It is a scam. Once again, the rollout is set by Tennessee officials and strictly follows the state's plan.

You should consult with your doctor, pharmacist, or your local health department if you have any concerns or questions about the vaccine. They are the primary locations where vaccine will be distributed when it is available.

