TN Health Commissioner: COVID-19 vaccination rates significantly lower among younger adults

More than 75% of people over 70 years old have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Just 23.9% of people 20-29 years old received at least one dose.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In Tennessee, roughly 1 in 3 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That means in order to reach herd immunity, many more people will have to get vaccinated.

"The hesitancy that we are experiencing here is not unique to Tennessee," said Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piecey. "It is a bit worse in Tennessee. It is a bit worse in our rural areas. But, it is something that the entire nation is experiencing."

She said providers in Tennessee requested just 20 percent of the state's vaccine allocation last week because demand has dropped off.

One particular area of concern for Dr. Piercey is vaccination rates among younger adults.

"We know that people who are older are more likely to want the vaccine ostensibly because they know they're at higher risk," she said. "The rhetoric is, 'I'm younger, I'm healthier, I'm at lower risk,' and all of those things are true. But it doesn't mean that they aren't still susceptible to the virus."

Among Tennesseans 70 years old and older, data from the Tennessee Department of Health shows 75.3 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Among those 50 to 59 years old, it drops to just 44.8 percent. Among those 20 to 29 years old, the vaccination rate is even lower: 23.9 percent. COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates are beginning to reflect that, Dr. Piercey said.