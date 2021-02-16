TN to expand COVID-19 vaccine appointments to those 65 and older and teachers starting Monday

TDH said it will move to Phase 1b and begin vaccinating people 65 and up starting next Monday. Phase 1b includes teachers, school administrators and other staff.

TENNESSEE, USA — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the state will begin registering Tennesseans aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The vaccinations for these groups will start on February 22 in 89 of Tennessee's 95 counties under the state Department of Health.

Phase 1b includes teachers, administrators and other staff members of kindergarten through 12th-grade schools and child care facilities, as well as operations personnel of first responder agencies.

“Tennessee has administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, and we’ve made substantial progress in protecting our senior citizens who are over age 70 through vaccination,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “While we remain focused on our seniors, who are the highest-risk population, we’re able to expand vaccine eligibility to these additional groups as our supply continues to grow each week.”

Knox County is not included in the 89 counties under TDH, however, the Knox County Health Department announced Tuesday it intends to follow in step with TDH's vaccine rollout moving forward in order to avoid confusion.

"If the state moves our surrounding counties to the next phase, we intend to move to the next phase in order to reduce confusion in our community," KCHD Director Dr. Martha Buchanan said.

For more information on the phases eligible for vaccination per county, registration, and more click here.

TDH has also updated the state’s vaccination plan by adding pregnant women in the later Phase 1c. Although pregnant women were not included in the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, they are at increased risk for hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.

Pregnant women may choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 1c, along with others with high-risk health conditions.

Pregnant women are encouraged to talk with their health care providers to help them make informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has guidance for pregnant women to help reduce their risk of COVID-19.

Tennessee has also launched its new online vaccine scheduling platform. Well over 2,000 appointments booked on the site so far. The new site lets people search for locations offering vaccine and book appointments directly if they are eligible, providing a list of dates and times available for booking. You can access the state's vaccine map here and the appointment site here.

Users will enter their demographic information and will then be able to choose a date and time for their vaccination appointment.