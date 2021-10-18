Tennessee to receive 200k COVID-19 vaccine doses for young kids after authorization

The FDA and CDC are expected to discuss authorizing lower-dose vaccines for younger children by the end of October.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health said Monday it has been allocated to receive 200,000 lower-dosage Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in the first round of shipments meant for younger children.

TDH said vaccine orders would be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

U.S. officials said last week it would begin taking states' orders and allocating Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, saying it expects the lower-dose vaccines to receive federal authorization within the coming weeks. The vaccines will begin shipping once the FDA and CDC sign off on its authorization.

The FDA and CDC are expected to discuss authorizing it by the end of the month, with the FDA's advisory committee scheduled to meet on October 26 to discuss whether it is ready to recommend its authorization.

Officials do no believe the child vaccines will be as heavily demanded as their adult versions because children are significantly less likely to develop serious COVID-19 infections, but health officials said vaccinating children is an important step to reduce the overall disease burden by limiting public spread and reducing the chance of it infecting people at higher risk.

According to the Associated Press, the new CDC guidance calls for shots to be given at the offices of pediatricians and family-practice doctors, and at pharmacies, rural health clinics and federally-qualified health centers.

The CDC discussed the option of vaccination clinics at schools, but stopped short of endorsing that as a primary way to get kids vaccinated. School clinics are logistically appealing, but many parents may not be comfortable with the idea.