Too many visitors in downtown Nashville? City to close part of Broadway

Crowds continue to flock to Lower Broadway.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — WSMV-TV in Nashville reports the Tennessee Department of Transportation has given approval for Nashville to close Broadway on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the month.

Mayor John Cooper made the announcement during his weekly coronavirus press conference Thursday.

The city closed Broadway between Fourth and Fifth avenues on Labor Day to allow more space for social distancing outside businesses in that area.

Visitors flock to Lower Broadway downtown to take advantage of its bars and restaurants.

"TDOT has approved the closure again this Friday and Saturday through the end of September," Cooper said. "We're considering taking advantage of that."

Because Broadway is a state highway, closing the street has to be approved by TDOT.

On Thursday, Metro Public Health Department reported 99 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in Davidson County.

The transmission rate in the county has dropped to 0.92, though it's a little higher this week because of positive cases reported at state prison facilities.

"The past few days we're seeing a slight uptick," said Cooper. "It will be a few days yet before we see the results of the Labor Day weekend."

After Memorial Day and the Fourth of July holidays, the county saw a bump in new cases.

"We're expecting to see an increase in cases over the next week," said Dr. Alex Jahangir, chair of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force.

Jahangir said there may also be an increase from the correctional facilities, and students returning to schools and colleges in Davidson County.

He also pointed out the growth rate in the state's largest counties - Davidson and Shelby - are slowing, especially compared to rural areas.

Davidson County has dropped from No. 1 to No. 72 in most cases in the state per 100,000 residents.

"Today rural areas are seeing a quicker spread than urban areas because of the continued restrictions in city environment," said Jahangir.