Tracking COVID-19 in East Tennessee schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — We are committed to getting you and your family to school safely this year. Our 10News team is working to track COVID-19 cases in school districts across East Tennessee.

In some cases, districts refuse to release information about in-school outbreaks. In many of those cases, we've filed public records requests to confirm outbreaks. If you are a parent or staff member and know of cases of coronavirus at a school in your area that is not on this list, please email us: 10listens@wbir.com

These cases do not indicate whether staff or students contracted the coronavirus at school or in the community at large.

Alcoa City Schools

Start date: July 22

Number of cases confirmed to 10News: 5

We've reached out to the school administration, but have not heard back. 10News has filed records requests for more information.

On Aug. 1, the district confirmed one case at Alcoa Elementary School and three at Alcoa Middle School.

On July 24, parents received an email confirming a COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School.

Anderson County Schools

Start date: Aug. 10

Cases confirmed to 10News: 9

On Aug. 17, a district spokesperson said there were 9 active cases in the district across 7 different locations.

Blount County Schools

Start date: July 29

Cases confirmed to 10News: At least 8

On Aug. 2, parents at Carpenters Elementary Schools received an email notifying them someone at the school had tested positive. It did not say whether it was a student or staff members.

"Blount County Schools is following the protocols and procedures put in place to protect the health and welfare of our staff and students," the spokesperson said.

On Aug. 17, 10News received the results of a public records request which showed exposure notifications to parents at eight Blount County Schools:

William Blount High School, Eagleton Middle School (8/13), Eagleton Middle School, Carpenters Elementary (8/2), Union Grove Middle Schools, Townsend Elementary, Heritage Middle School, Heritage Middle School.

10News is waiting for more information from the school district.

Campbell County Schools

Start date: Aug. 5

Cases confirmed to 10News: 6

On Aug. 21, the director of schools said 2 staff members and 4 students have tested positive for the coronavirus. One of the students had not been on school campus, she said.

On July 20, 10News confirmed Campbell County High School suspended athletics for five days after a football player tested positive for COVID-19.

Claiborne County Schools

Start date: Aug. 10

Cases: 0

On Aug. 18, the Claiborne County director of schools said no employees or students in the district had tested positive for COVID-19.

Clinton City Schools

Start date: Various, Aug. 7, 10-12 depending on age

10News is waiting to confirm more information with the school district.

Cocke County Schools

Start date: Aug. 17

Cases confirmed to 10News: 0

Cocke County Schools said it is updating a coronavirus counter on its website every week.

Cumberland County Schools

Start date: Aug. 12

The district told 10News it will not be notifying the public about cases among teachers or students.

10News made a public records request to verify the number of infected people in classrooms in the district.

Fentress County Schools

Start date: Aug. 12

Confirmed cases: 7 students, 2 staff as of Aug. 20.

Fentress County Schools is updating a coronavirus counter on its website every day at 3pm central time.

Grainger County Schools

Start date: Aug. 17

Cases: 2

A school district representative said 2 students have tested positive as of Aug. 21. She said other students who have not been back in the building have tested positive as well.

Hamblen County Schools

Start date: Sept. 8

10News is waiting to confirm more information with the school district once it begins classes.

Hancock County Schools

Start date: Aug. 17

10News is waiting to confirm more information with the school district.

Jefferson County Schools

Start date: Aug. 7

Cases confirmed to 10News: 15 (10 students, 5 staff) as of Aug. 17

The director of schools told 10News the district had identified 15 cases through Monday, Aug. 17, consisting of 10 students and 5 staff members. 112 students and 12 employees were close contacts.

Impacted schools include: White Pine, Maury Middle School, Jefferson Co. School, New Market School, and Jefferson Co. High School.

Knox County Schools

Start date: Aug. 24

Cases confirmed to 10News: at least 7

On Aug. 16, Bearden High School suspended practice and games for two weeks. A source tells the 10Sports team it was because of COVID-19 concerns. An email to the board of education said four coaches and at least three students had tested positive. The district has not answered a request for information

On July 17, a KCS spokesperson said some Hardin Valley Academy football players will be sitting out of practice for at least two weeks due to the risk for COVID-19 exposure. The spokesperson did not say if any of those players had been directly exposed to or contracted COVID-19.

Lenoir City Schools

Start date: 8/12

Cases: 1

The director of schools said Aug. 20 that a single staff member who had no contact with any students or teachers in the classroom had tested positive.

Loudon County Schools

Start date: 8/12

Cases confirmed to 10News: 4

As of Aug. 18, the Loudon County Schools director of schools said 4 people had tested positive across 3 different schools. 28 students have been quarantined.

The district does not release whether the positive tests were among staff, faculty or students.

Maryville City Schools

Start date: 7/30

Cases confirmed to 10News: 6

On Aug. 12, a spokesperson said six individuals in total have tested positive for COVID-19 at John Sevier Elementary and Maryville High School.

On Aug. 5, a spokesperson said an entire class at John Sevier Elementary began quarantining at home after a student tested positive.

Monroe County Schools

Start date: 8/10

On Aug. 18, the Sweetwater city mayor said a cheerleader at Sweetwater High School had tested positive for the virus the day after school opened. He said 20 students were quarantined.

The district told 10News it will not be notifying the public about cases among teachers or students.

10News has made public records requests to verify the number of infected people in classrooms in the district.

Morgan County Schools

Start date: Aug. 5

The district told 10News it will not be notifying the public about cases among teachers or students.

10News plans to make public records requests to verify the number of infected people in classrooms in the district.

Oak Ridge City Schools

Start date: July 30

Cases confirmed to 10News: 9

On Aug. 21, a school district representative said 6 students and 3 staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Aug. 2, the school superintendent notified parents a staff member at Oak Ridge High School had tested positive.

Oneida Special School District

Start date: Aug. 6

Cases: 0

On Aug. 20, the assistant director of schools said there had been no confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Roane County Schools

Start date: Aug. 19

10News is waiting to confirm more information with the school district.

Scott County Schools

Start date: Aug. 10

Cases: 0

As of Aug. 18, the Scott County director of schools said the district has zero confirmed cases.

Sevier County School System

Start date: Aug. 17

A spokesperson has said the district will not be releasing information on cases among teachers or students.

"In reference to your question about parent letters, the Sevier County School System does not automatically release such letters to the media," a spokesperson said.

10News plans to make public records requests to verify the number of infected people in classrooms in the district.

Sweetwater City Schools

Start date: Aug. 7

Cases confirmed to 10News: 1

On Aug. 18, a school representative confirmed one case at Sweetwater Primary School. A full class at the school is quarantined.

Union County Schools

Start date: Aug. 4