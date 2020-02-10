Lawmakers react to Trump, First Lady COVID-19 diagnosis

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the president tweeted Thursday night.

There was no shortage of reaction Friday morning after President Donald Trump announced hat he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump’s positive test came just hours after he confirmed that senior aide Hope Hicks, who had traveled with him several times this week, had come down with the virus. Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and looked to be in good health. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted.

At top of mind as the president retreats into quarantine, Vice President Mike Pence tweeted prayers for a full recovery.

Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020

Lawmakers and newsmakers from across the partisan spectrum tweeted well wishes to President Trump and the first lady.

Praying for a swift recovery for the President and First Lady. https://t.co/Bd2HZ7IQDK — Martha McSally for U.S. Senate (@MarthaMcSally) October 2, 2020

Other took a more pointed approach. Before President Trump confirmed he tested positive for the virus, Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, tweeted “It’s not just a matter of the President’s personal health; it’s a matter of national security.”

If @realdonaldtrump tests positive for COVID-19, the White House needs to be honest with the American people.



It’s not just a matter of the President’s personal health; it’s a matter of national security. This virus has claimed over 200k American lives in 6 months. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) October 2, 2020