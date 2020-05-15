WASHINGTON — You can watch President Trump's remarks with closed captioning by clicking here.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks from the White House Friday about developments in the race to create a coronavirus vaccine. The event is slotted to start at noon Eastern.

In an interview with Fox Business on Thursday, the president said he would "rapidly" mobilize the U.S. military to distribute a vaccine once it is ready. He said the focus would be on nursing homes, the elderly and the most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

"You know it's a massive job to give this vaccine," Trump said in the interview. "We will have a tremendous force because assuming we get it, then you have to distribute it."

He added that he believes a vaccine should be available by the end of the year, even though virus experts have said it could take a year to 18 months to develop.

Worldwide, the virus has infected nearly 4.5 million people and killed over 303,000 — more than 85,000 in U.S. alone, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Whistleblower Dr. Rick Bright on Thursday testified before a House committee that the U.S. still lacks a comprehensive battle plan against the coronavirus in critical areas including masks, testing, treatments and vaccines.

“We need still a comprehensive plan, and everyone across the government and everyone in America needs to know what that plan is, and what role they play,” Bright told the House Energy and Commerce Committee. “There are critical steps that we need to do to prepare ... we do not still have enough personal protective equipment to manage our health care workers ... we still do not have the supply chains ramped up for the drugs and vaccines, and we still don’t have plans in place for how we distribute those drugs and vaccines. We still do not have a comprehensive testing strategy.”

The National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins told The Associated Press that at least four or five possible vaccines “look pretty promising” and one or two should be ready to begin large-scale testing by July with others to follow soon.

However, he said that having a COVID-19 vaccine by January is “a stretch goal.”

But he added: "If we can get this vaccine out there even a day sooner than otherwise we might have, that’s going to matter to somebody.”

The NIH, in partnership with some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, is creating a master plan that vaccine makers can follow. Separately, the Trump administration is working on how to produce possible vaccines now, a huge gamble before anyone knows which ones will pan out.

On Friday morning, the head of the Food and Drug Administration said he provided new guidance to the White House after data suggested that a rapid COVID-19 test used by President Donald Trump and others every day may provide inaccuracies and false negatives.

Commissioner Steve Hahn said that if a person is suspected of having the disease caused by the coronavirus, “it might be worth, if the test is negative, getting a second confirmatory test. That’s what our guidance is about.”

The test, by Abbott Laboratories, is used daily at the White House to test Trump and key members of his staff, including the coronavirus task force. The FDA said late Thursday it was investigating preliminary data suggesting the 15-minute test can miss COVID-19 cases, falsely clearing infected patients.

