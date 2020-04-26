Even NASCAR drivers have to face distractions from their children when working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin finished last in Sunday's virtual race at Talladega Superspeedway, but it wasn't a faulty engine or tire problem that did him in.

It was a little girl wanting some attention from her dad.

Hamlin finished last in the 39-car field at the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series GEICO 70. He explained the poor finish in a video on Twitter after the race.

"My daughter came in with a remote and essentially ended our day," Hamlin said in the video.

The tweet showed video of the "incident," when Hamlin's 7-year-old daughter, Taylor, walked up to her father's virtual racing setup with a remote control, asking if they could play with their go-karts. As Hamlin tries to wave her off while driving, Taylor hits the power button.

"My screen just went black!" Hamlin shouts.

"Uh oh," Taylor replied before slipping away.

Three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin took home the "virtual" win at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, March 22, 2020. The race was the first of several to come through the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

